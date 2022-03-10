Brokerages Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) will report ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.64). C4 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,739,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 97,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,864,000 after acquiring an additional 507,389 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 101.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70,882 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCCC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $24.23. 13,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,537. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

