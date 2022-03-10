Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.40. Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,473. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

