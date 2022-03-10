Brokerages Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. CoreCivic posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of CXW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 531,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

