Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in LHC Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,061. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

