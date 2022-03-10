Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $589.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to post sales of $589.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.70 million and the highest is $806.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of COOP opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,603 shares of company stock worth $1,508,192. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.