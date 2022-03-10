Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will announce $36.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.50 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $35.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $153.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

