Brokerages Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Announce -$0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX opened at $25.12 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

