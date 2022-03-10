Brokers Issue Forecasts for OptiNose, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of OptiNose in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OPTN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,065. The firm has a market cap of $198.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $6,228,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

