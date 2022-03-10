Brokers Offer Predictions for Allakos Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allakos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.35) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Allakos stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85. Allakos has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.42).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

