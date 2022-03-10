Brokers Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report released on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $115,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock worth $2,621,409. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $17,373,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.