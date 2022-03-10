Brokers Set Expectations for CRA International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.04 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. CRA International has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,069,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,174,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

