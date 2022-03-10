Brokers Set Expectations for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.27.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$98.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.90 and a 1 year high of C$106.10.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,927.86. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$95.80 per share, with a total value of C$574,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,400 shares in the company, valued at C$5,977,920. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,301 shares of company stock worth $1,580,388.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

