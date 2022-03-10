Brokers Set Expectations for The Allstate Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $15.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.25.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Shares of ALL opened at $122.42 on Thursday. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $290,333,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

