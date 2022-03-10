Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stake Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $71.99 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

