Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 244,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,218,000 after buying an additional 130,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

