Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.17

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.17 and traded as high as C$52.46. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$52.28, with a volume of 645,010 shares trading hands.

BEP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.25.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.38 billion and a PE ratio of -64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -150.19%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.