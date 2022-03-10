Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,043 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Brookline Bancorp worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

