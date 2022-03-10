Brookline Capital Management Begins Coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

VRCA opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.98. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

