Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:BRTHY traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.66. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

