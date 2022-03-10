BRT Apartments Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -1,314.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.42. 32,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

