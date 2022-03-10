BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.53

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.53 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 171.05 ($2.24). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 171.05 ($2.24), with a volume of 21,845,416 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

