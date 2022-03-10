BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 82.5% in February

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

