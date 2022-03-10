Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 7855074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

