Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,722.25

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,722.25 ($35.67) and traded as high as GBX 2,841 ($37.22). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,776 ($36.37), with a volume of 813,118 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,866.67 ($37.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,765.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,722.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.53) per share. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.05), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($446,063.84).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

