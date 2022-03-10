Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BZLFY stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,997. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $40.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.45) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.69) to GBX 2,935 ($38.46) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,019.50.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

