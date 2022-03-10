Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,561. Buyer Group International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.01.
About Buyer Group International (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buyer Group International (BYRG)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.