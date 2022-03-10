Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,561. Buyer Group International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.01.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

