C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCCC. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

CCCC opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.42. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

