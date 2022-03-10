Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CFO Stephen Tadlock Sells 26,022 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,636,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $59.60. 605,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,640. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cactus by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cactus by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cactus by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,250 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.