Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.27

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.27 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 38,778 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.13 and a current ratio of 24.18. The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 million and a PE ratio of 26.50.

Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading. It holds working interests in two license areas, including Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

