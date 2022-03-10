Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) & Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Head to Head Review

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Membership Collective Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $9.57 billion 1.74 -$1.02 billion ($4.82) -16.10 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Caesars Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment -10.74% -16.61% -2.11% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Caesars Entertainment and Membership Collective Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 0 2 12 0 2.86 Membership Collective Group 1 1 6 0 2.63

Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $124.85, suggesting a potential upside of 60.90%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $15.79, suggesting a potential upside of 117.13%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Caesars Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Membership Collective Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment. Its brands include Aesars, Harrahs, Horseshoe, Wsop, Linq, Caesars and Paris. The company was founded by William Fisk Harrah in 1937 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

