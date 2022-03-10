Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Cut to GBX 215

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.82) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 214.57 ($2.81).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.60 ($2.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £968.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.30.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

