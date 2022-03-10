Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the February 13th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 356,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.35. 873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

