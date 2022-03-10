California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,862,742.74 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $2,862,742.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 6,900 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00.

NYSE:CRC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,515. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.28. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $36,001,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About California Resources (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

