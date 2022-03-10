Callisto Network Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and approximately $32,020.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.05 or 0.06634528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00067940 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

