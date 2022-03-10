Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “equal wight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$155.36.

CNR stock traded up C$2.30 on Thursday, reaching C$161.32. The company had a trading volume of 248,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,519. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$155.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$154.65. The company has a market cap of C$112.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total value of C$613,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,299,521.58. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

