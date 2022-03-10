Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $47,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.