Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.87.

Shares of CP stock traded up C$1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$99.98. The company had a trading volume of 712,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$104.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

