Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 638.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,465 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,534 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

