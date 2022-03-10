Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $51.00.
CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.
About Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
