Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.19 Million

Mar 10th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will post $111.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.73 million and the lowest is $107.77 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $431.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $442.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $508.73 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $592.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

