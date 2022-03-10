Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 8,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 89,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.
About Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cansortium (CNTMF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.