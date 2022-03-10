Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 8,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 89,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

