Cantor Fitzgerald Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $37.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,972,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,165,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 771,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,742,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

