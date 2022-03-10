Capital Square LLC Acquires 46,298 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 601.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,298 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 2.7% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Realty Income by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 67.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Realty Income by 21.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 46,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 70,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,006. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

