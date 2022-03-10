Capital Square LLC Buys 3,689 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. PotlatchDeltic makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Square LLC owned about 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 586,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 61.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 201,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,814. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

