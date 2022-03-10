Capital Square LLC Buys 41 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 254.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $136.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,921.87. 202,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,076.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,301.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.