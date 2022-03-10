Capital Square LLC Cuts Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,341 shares during the period. Ladder Capital comprises 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Square LLC owned about 0.11% of Ladder Capital worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,893. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

