Capital Square LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.5% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.31. 16,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $201.35 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

