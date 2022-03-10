Capital Square LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $5.73 on Thursday, hitting $423.58. 529,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,471,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

