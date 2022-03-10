Capital Square LLC Lowers Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Square LLC lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up about 2.4% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,374,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 139,292 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.19. 17,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,623. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

