Capital Square LLC Purchases 2,862 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.80. 19,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,882. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

