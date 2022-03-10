Capital Square LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.04. 423,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,398,775. The company has a market capitalization of $222.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.